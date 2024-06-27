Bowman & Co S.C. Invests $978,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 544.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,577,000 after buying an additional 154,778 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,829,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,958,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,245,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $100.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.56. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $101.62.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

