Bowman & Co S.C. Makes New Investment in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Bowman & Co S.C. owned about 0.87% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLMI. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 599,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 302,019 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 76.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after buying an additional 239,775 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,156,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLMI opened at $24.44 on Thursday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27.

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

