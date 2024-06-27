Bowman & Co S.C. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after buying an additional 80,667 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $366.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.05. The company has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $368.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

