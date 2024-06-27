Bowman & Co S.C. Purchases 1,112 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after buying an additional 190,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,974,000 after acquiring an additional 302,701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,483,000 after purchasing an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,534,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after buying an additional 2,915,578 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $183.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.37 and its 200-day moving average is $176.87. The company has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $186.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

