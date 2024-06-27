Bowman & Co S.C. Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bowman & Co S.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,893 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 627.8% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

