Bowman & Co S.C. Reduces Stock Position in Hartford Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:QUVU)

Bowman & Co S.C. lessened its stake in Hartford Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:QUVU – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,832 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Hartford Quality Value ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Quality Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Quality Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $747,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Quality Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Quality Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Busey Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Quality Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

NYSEARCA QUVU opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73. Hartford Quality Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $173.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.66.

The Hartford Quality Value ETF (QUVU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing in large-cap US stocks perceived to be trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. QUVU was launched on Oct 13, 2023 and is issued by The Hartford.

