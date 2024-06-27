Bowman & Co S.C. Sells 151 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bowman & Co S.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 1.4% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 759.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 51.5% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.7% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $260.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $105.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

