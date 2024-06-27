Bowman & Co S.C. Takes $408,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 29,744 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 41,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.08. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $62.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

