Bowman & Co S.C. Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bowman & Co S.C. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 127.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 102,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $92.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.20. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $93.81. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

