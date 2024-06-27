Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 724 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $105.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.14 and a 200 day moving average of $106.66. The stock has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

