Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 9,928 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 10.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 286,616 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,167 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 81.9% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 26,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.84.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $232.17 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The company has a market capitalization of $192.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

