Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $442.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $399.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $443.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,456.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

