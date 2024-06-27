Brookstone Capital Management Buys 153,167 Shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 396.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,167 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFLR. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 59.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Shares of SFLR opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97.

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

