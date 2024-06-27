Brookstone Capital Management Buys 37,892 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 213.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,892 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 20.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %

QLD stock opened at $100.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.38. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $103.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.