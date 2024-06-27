Brookstone Capital Management Buys 4,947 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.08.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $174.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $112.42 and a 1-year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.