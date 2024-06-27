Brookstone Capital Management Buys 52,490 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 812.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,490 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.24% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $93.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $70.45 and a 52 week high of $96.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.58.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

