Brookstone Capital Management Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $171.43 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $118.39 and a 1 year high of $176.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.