Brookstone Capital Management Has $5.22 Million Position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 515.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,253 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BINC. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

BINC opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.13. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $52.62.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

