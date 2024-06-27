Brookstone Capital Management Has $6.94 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,289 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 1.65% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of PMAY stock opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.93 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

