Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 1,284 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,429,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.9% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 51.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after buying an additional 18,509 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 4.2 %

ADP stock opened at $238.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.