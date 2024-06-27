Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

IWN stock opened at $149.91 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $159.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.44.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

