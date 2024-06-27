Brookstone Capital Management Sells 21,290 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,290 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock opened at $102.43 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

