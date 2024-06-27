Brookstone Capital Management Sells 249 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,895,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,215,000 after buying an additional 204,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,703,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,388,695,000 after acquiring an additional 40,642 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Equifax by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,856,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $953,612,000 after acquiring an additional 298,846 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 1,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $515,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Equifax by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,572,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $388,949,000 after purchasing an additional 206,037 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $236.83 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $275.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.26 and its 200-day moving average is $246.35.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $575,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $575,026.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.19.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

