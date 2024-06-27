Brookstone Capital Management Sells 808,004 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808,004 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,441.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 321,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 312,099 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 219.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 129,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 88,655 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 11.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after buying an additional 72,900 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth about $1,008,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 14.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average is $36.00. The company has a market cap of $719.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

