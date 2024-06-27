Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 108.4% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 183,508 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 70,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,463 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $197.70 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $200.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.17 and its 200 day moving average is $179.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.