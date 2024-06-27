Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.39

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBYGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 219984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

