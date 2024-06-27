C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Down 0.8%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.17 and last traded at $27.55. Approximately 519,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,817,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

C3.ai Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.85.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.18. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $86.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the third quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in C3.ai by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

