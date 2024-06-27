CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CACI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on CACI International from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.64.

CACI stock opened at $437.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $418.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.00. CACI International has a 1-year low of $302.21 and a 1-year high of $439.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CACI International news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $221,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $221,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $1,755,028 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

