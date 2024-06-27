Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.70

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$43.70 and last traded at C$43.55, with a volume of 669861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CWB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$40.22.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.44. The firm has a market cap of C$4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.05). Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of C$285.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$290.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5933775 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.61%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$47,728.69. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$47,728.69. Also, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson acquired 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,680.66. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Western Bank



Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.



