Caroline J. Tsay Sells 290 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 290 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $86,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $294.91 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $316.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.92.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

