Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 5.7% of Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VUG stock opened at $376.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $378.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
