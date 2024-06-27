Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 5.7% of Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $376.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $378.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.