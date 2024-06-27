Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 7,534 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.6% of Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $268.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $270.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.98. The stock has a market cap of $403.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

