Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc Invests $1.33 Million in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.35. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

