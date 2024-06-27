Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc Invests $7.96 Million in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 135,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc owned 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS stock opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

