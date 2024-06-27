Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc Invests $848,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 26.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 16.7% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $480.37 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $486.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $451.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.05.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

