Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc Makes New $4.42 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $161.15 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.01 and its 200 day moving average is $156.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

