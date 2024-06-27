Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc owned about 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:RSPF opened at $60.97 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $64.32. The company has a market capitalization of $261.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

