Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,207,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $857,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $217.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.35 and a 200-day moving average of $216.74.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.