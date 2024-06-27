Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc Takes $2.86 Million Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average of $38.66. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $40.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.