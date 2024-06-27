Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc Takes Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,687,000 after buying an additional 54,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,031,000 after buying an additional 120,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth $12,006,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,015,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,288,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,947,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,292 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARI. Bank of America cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ARI opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 52.35, a quick ratio of 52.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -179.49%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

