Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc Takes Position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Get NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYI. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $761,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance

BATS:SPYI opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.4997 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.