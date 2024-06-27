Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc Takes Position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYI. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $761,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance
BATS:SPYI opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile
The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Any Pullback in Tech May Signal a Rotation into These 3 Sectors
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Oracle, Casey’s, FedEx Signal Big Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.