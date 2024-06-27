Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $267.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.72 and a 200 day moving average of $260.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.