Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $503.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $482.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $505.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

