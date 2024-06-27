CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $30.51 million and approximately $790,376.06 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03793711 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $803,043.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

