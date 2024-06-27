CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Purchased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. CGI accounts for approximately 0.9% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CGI alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of GIB stock opened at $100.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.38. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.07 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

GIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. CIBC cut CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GIB

CGI Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.