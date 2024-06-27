Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.00

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 242000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CHEF. StockNews.com upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Chefs' Warehouse Stock Down 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 2.30.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $874.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.25 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chefs' Warehouse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $6,715,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 794,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,383,000 after acquiring an additional 461,455 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,011,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,763,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 86,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Featured Articles

