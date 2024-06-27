Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $158.14 and last traded at $159.03. 1,018,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,031,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.1% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $828,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

