CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,045 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.5% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.12.

Shares of MSFT opened at $452.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $421.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $309.45 and a 12 month high of $453.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

