Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after buying an additional 15,625,543 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,190 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $158,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $108,332,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

