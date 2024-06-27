CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

CMPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $5,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,797,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,684,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $30,888,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,797,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,684,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 74.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in CompoSecure by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 48,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CompoSecure stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $512.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.70. CompoSecure has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $8.16.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. Analysts expect that CompoSecure will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

